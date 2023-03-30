Patrick Beverley learned a harsh lesson on Wednesday night that what goes around does, in fact, come around. The fiesty guard dropped a stinker in the Chicago Bulls' 121-110 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, and was trolled by Austin Reaves in the closing minutes as the great "too small" war between the two teams continued.

The origin for the conflict actually starts back in February, when the Lakers traded Beverley to the Orlando Magic at the deadline. Beverley later claimed on his podcast that he had requested the trade because he "didn't like what was going on" in Los Angeles. After securing a buyout from the Magic, Beverley signed with the Bulls. During a later episode of his podcast, ahead of his new team's two games against the Lakers this month, he said he hoped to "knock them out the playoffs" by winning both games.

Beverley got off to a good start on that front by putting up 10 points, four rebounds and five assists to help the Bulls to a 118-108 win over the Lakers in L.A. on Sunday. The win wasn't enough for him, however, as he took a chance late in the fourth quarter to hit the "too small" celebration on LeBron James, then told NFL legend Shannon Sharpe that the Lakers stink.

That brings us to Wednesday. The Lakers were in Chicago for a rematch, and this game did not go well for Beverley & Co. In fact, it went horribly. Beverley did not make a single one of his five shots, and finished with zero points, two rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes, during which the Bulls were outscored by a whopping 32 points. You can throw out the necessary qualifiers about single-game plus-minus, but dropping a minus-32 is about as bad as it gets.

Then, with just under three minutes to play, Reaves rubbed salt in Beverley's wounds. Reaves took a handoff from Anthony Davis, curled into the lane and rose up for a smooth floater over Beverley, who could do nothing to stop him. As he made his way back down the court, Reaves got some revenge for James with a "too small" celebration of his own.

Reaves finished with 19 points and five assists on 7 of 8 from the field to continue a post-All-Star break surge. Since play resumed in mid-February, the second-year swingman is averaging 16.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists on 48.4% shooting. Performing like that will ensure he's a key part of the Lakers' rotation down the stretch, and so will showing that he has James' back.