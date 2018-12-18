Austin Rivers free agency news: Veteran expected to sign with Grizzlies, other teams still interested, per report
There is some interest in Rivers across the NBA
Austin Rivers may have found [another] new NBA home.
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Rivers is expected to sign with the Memphis Grizzlies once he clears waivers later this week, although there is no formal offer yet, and several other teams are still expressing interest in the veteran guard.
While it remains to be seen whether or not Rivers will ultimately land with the Grizzlies, Memphis will be back in action on Wednesday night when they square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (10 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass extension).
Rivers was sent to the Suns - along with Kelly Oubre - from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Trevor Ariza over the weekend. Rivers is earning $12.6 million on the final year of his current deal. He will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.
This news comes just days after a three-team trade involving Rivers and the Grizzlies, Suns, and Wizards fell apart. The deal was originally expected to be constructed as follows: veteran forward Trevor Ariza would be headed to the Wizards, Kelly Oubre would head from Washington to Memphis, and the Suns would acquire Austin Rivers, MarShon Brooks, and Wayne Selden to round out the deal.
Additionally, the Suns were supposed to acquire a 2020 second round pick from the Grizzlies and a conditional 2019 second round pick from the Wizards. However, the Grizzlies and Suns got the names mixed up and the Suns thought that they were acquiring Dillon Brooks rather than MarShon Brooks. The Grizzlies refused to include Dillon Brooks in the deal, so the trade fell apart.
At that point, without having a third team to facilitate a larger deal, the Wizards and Suns decided to save face by simply coming together for a multi-player trade between the two teams. However, it appears as though that the Suns were never considering Rivers to be a player that was in their short-term plans or long-term plans.
On the season, Rivers, 26, is averaging 7.2 points, 2.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 23.6 minutes per game.
