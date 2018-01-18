Austin Rivers, Trevor Ariza clear the air after Rockets-Clippers locker room incident

Austin Rivers and Trevor Ariza have both been at the center of one of the NBA's weirdest stories of the past few seasons. Following the Clippers' defeat of the Rockets, Ariza along with Gerald Green, Chris Paul and James Harden tried to enter the Clippers locker room. Their reasoning was apparently to get to Rivers and Blake Griffin.

Suspensions have been handed out since this incident with only Ariza and Green receiving two-game bans. However, the question on everybody's mind is what did Rivers say that sent Houston into such a rage. According to Rivers himself, it was nothing more than trash talk, but he understands why everything ended up the way it did. Rivers told ESPN.

"First and foremost, me and Trevor have no problems," Rivers told ESPN in a lengthy interview after the Clippers' win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. "He called me. He reached out to me. Trevor and I talked and hashed everything out. He was really cool about being the bigger guy and calling me." ... Rivers said he yelled out, "Do it! Do it!" to Ariza and that both cameras and Ariza would verify that. But at the time, "he didn't hear what I said. [So Ariza] turned around and said, 'What the f--- did you just say to me?' Then he called me some stuff. And I'm a grown man. I'm not going to take nothing from nobody, just like he wouldn't. So I took offense to it. And he didn't know what I said. So after the game he came in the locker room and his whole thing was, 'What'd he say? What'd he say?'"

According to a report Wednesday, Rivers' trash talk went beyond the usual. He continued after the game and even mentioned Ariza specifically. That, however, came from the Rockets' point of view so it's hard to get a full grasp on what it really is that set Ariza and the rest of the Rockets team off.

Either way, if what Rivers said is true and he's settled things with Ariza then what was said feels inconsequential at this point. Suspensions have been handed out and the players appear ready to move on. At least for now, this story is being put to bed. That is until the two teams meet again on Feb. 28.