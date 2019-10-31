Ayesha Curry thanks fans for support, prayers following Stephen Curry's hand injury
Curry's wife showed her appreciation
The Golden State Warriors haven't exactly had the best start to this season so far. Matters got even worse on Wednesday when star guard Stephen Curry suffered a broken left hand in a 121-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns.
After the injury was revealed, Curry's wife, Ayesha, tweeted out her family's appreciation for the public's support of her husband during the difficult time.
Curry suffered the injury in the third quarter of Wednesday's contest when he drove to the rim and collided with Suns center Aron Baynes. The two-time NBA MVP landed awkwardly following the play and was later diagnosed with the devastating injury.
The Warriors are coming off an NBA Finals loss at the hands of the Toronto Raptors. Following the 2018-19 season, the offseason saw star forward Kevin Durant leave the team and sign with the Brooklyn Nets. However, the Warriors did sign D'Angelo Russell to a four-year contract to try and make up for the loss of Durant.
In addition, Klay Thompson suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals and will miss the entire 2019-20 campaign.
Golden State will now have to lean heavily on Russell to lead the offensive charge for a team that is a shell of its former self. The Warriors will look to get Curry back as soon as possible and attempt to compete for a playoff spot in the Western Conference, but as of now there is no timetable for when their superstar will return.
