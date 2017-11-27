Baby Driver Thinks Jahlil Okafor Could be the Next Tim Duncan

A truly Divergent opinion from Ansel Elgort.

A little quick bit of obvious inside baseball for you: Whenever anything happens regarding the Sixers, my brain immediately goes to one place first. I ask myself, “is this a post?” 90% of the time, it’s not. For example, this morning, it would have been a post if Ben Simmons was not going to play tonight. It looks like he is, so a one game absence isn’t really worth wasting your reading time on. I’ll be honest, this one might not be either, but when things get real weird, I can’t ignore them.

Ansel Elgort, whose name is as fun to say as Baby Driver was to watch, thinks Jahlil Okafor could be the next Tim Duncan. I barely know how to function now that I know this:

Everything about this is ridiculous... pic.twitter.com/p2ZZX1PzI3 — Sixers Nation (@PHLSixersNation) November 27, 2017

A couple things to note: