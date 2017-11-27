Baby Driver Thinks Jahlil Okafor Could be the Next Tim Duncan

Baby Driver Thinks Jahlil Okafor Could be the Next Tim Duncan

A truly Divergent opinion from Ansel Elgort.

A little quick bit of obvious inside baseball for you: Whenever anything happens regarding the Sixers, my brain immediately goes to one place first. I ask myself, “is this a post?” 90% of the time, it’s not. For example, this morning, it would have been a post if Ben Simmons was not going to play tonight. It looks like he is, so a one game absence isn’t really worth wasting your reading time on. I’ll be honest, this one might not be either, but when things get real weird, I can’t ignore them.

Ansel Elgort, whose name is as fun to say as Baby Driver was to watch, thinks Jahlil Okafor could be the next Tim Duncan. I barely know how to function now that I know this:

A couple things to note:

  1. Hahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahhhaha
  2. Don’t harass Ansel Elgort over Ansel Elgort’s Okafor opinions. It’s not cool.
  3. Hhahahahahahahahahahhahahahahah WHAT?!
  4. Baby Driver was pretty good, and Edgar Wright is a fantastic director.
  5. Did you know Ansel Elgort is also a DJ who plays clubs under the name DJ Ansel Elgort (that second part might not be true).
  6. Ansel Elgort has twice played in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, but I can’t find any box scores because there’s no way anyone actually keeps those. Do they? They should.
  7. This is officially much weirder than the Andrei Kirilenko thing now. So much weirder. And finally,
  8. Hahahhahahahahahahahhahahahah WHAT IS HAPPENING?

