Baby Driver Thinks Jahlil Okafor Could be the Next Tim Duncan
A truly Divergent opinion from Ansel Elgort.
A little quick bit of obvious inside baseball for you: Whenever anything happens regarding the Sixers, my brain immediately goes to one place first. I ask myself, “is this a post?” 90% of the time, it’s not. For example, this morning, it would have been a post if Ben Simmons was not going to play tonight. It looks like he is, so a one game absence isn’t really worth wasting your reading time on. I’ll be honest, this one might not be either, but when things get real weird, I can’t ignore them.
Ansel Elgort, whose name is as fun to say as Baby Driver was to watch, thinks Jahlil Okafor could be the next Tim Duncan. I barely know how to function now that I know this:
Everything about this is ridiculous... pic.twitter.com/p2ZZX1PzI3— Sixers Nation (@PHLSixersNation) November 27, 2017
A couple things to note:
- Hahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahhhaha
- Don’t harass Ansel Elgort over Ansel Elgort’s Okafor opinions. It’s not cool.
- Hhahahahahahahahahahhahahahahah WHAT?!
- Baby Driver was pretty good, and Edgar Wright is a fantastic director.
- Did you know Ansel Elgort is also a DJ who plays clubs under the name DJ Ansel Elgort (that second part might not be true).
- Ansel Elgort has twice played in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, but I can’t find any box scores because there’s no way anyone actually keeps those. Do they? They should.
- This is officially much weirder than the Andrei Kirilenko thing now. So much weirder. And finally,
- Hahahhahahahahahahahhahahahah WHAT IS HAPPENING?
