This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🔥 Five things to know Wednesday

🏈 Do not miss this: NFL free agency Day 2 recap

Getty Images

The second day of the NFL's two-day negotiation period was not nearly as hectic as the first, but it still delivered dozens of deals and brought multiple surprises, including the aforementioned calling off of the Maxx Crosby trade. The Raiders were involved in another one of the biggest moves as they agreed to trade Geno Smith to the Jets in a late-round pick swap.

We have some grades to hand out, both for the biggest moves of Day 2 and for every team's efforts thus far. We also named some winners and losers, assessed free agency overreactions and updated the top players left on the board.

Day 2 grades: The Eagles and Jets earned "A" grades for signing cornerbacks Tariq Woolen and Nahshon Wright, respectively, on one-year deals. The Lions ' addition of running back Isiah Pacheco garnered a much more modest "C".

The and Jets earned "A" grades for signing cornerbacks and respectively, on one-year deals. The ' addition of running back garnered a much more modest "C". Day 2 winners and losers: The Packers came away as losers and Romeo Doubs a winner after the wide receiver walked away to join the Patriots. It's also not the best time to be a Broncos fan, as they are one of the few teams to not sign an outside free agent yet.

The came away as losers and a winner after the wide receiver walked away to join the It's also not the best time to be a fan, as they are one of the few teams to not sign an outside free agent yet. Team grades: The Rams and Jets are the big winners of free agency to date and have "A" grades on their report cards. Pulling a 180 on the Crosby trade has the Ravens sitting in "D-" territory, which is the worst of any team.

The and Jets are the big winners of free agency to date and have "A" grades on their report cards. Pulling a 180 on the Crosby trade has the sitting in "D-" territory, which is the worst of any team. Overreactions: Did the Colts overpay for Alec Pierce? Are the Dolphins better off without Tua Tagovailoa? One of those is an overreaction, and one is reality.

Did the overpay for Are the better off without One of those is an overreaction, and one is reality. Best available: There was an obvious wrench thrown in the pass rusher market on Tuesday, but Trey Hendrickson remains the No. 1 player on the market regardless of position. Kyler Murray is still up for grabs as the top-ranked free agent quarterback.

🤼 UFC Pound-for-Pound Fighter Rankings

Getty Images

Charles Oliveira is back in our pound-for-pound rankings on the heels of his UFC 326 main event win over Max Holloway, in which he secured the BMF belt by unanimous decision and moved into second place for all-time UFC wins. It was a statement victory for a future Hall of Famer who had lost three of his last six fights, and it earned him the No. 7 spot in our rankings.

Brian Campbell explained the big leap:

Campbell: "What a difference nine months has made for the 36-year-old Brazilian legend. Oliveira was largely written off as an elite fighter following his first-round KO loss to Ilia Topuria in their vacant lightweight title bout last summer. But since then, Oliveira has been on fire."

The top three fighters remain unchanged, but there is movement at every spot from No. 4 to No. 10. Here are the top five:

Islam Makhachev -- Welterweight champion (Previously: 1) Ilia Topuria -- Lightweight champion (2) Alex Pereira -- Heavyweight (3) Alexander Volkanovski -- Featherweight champion (6) Khamzat Chimaev -- Middleweight champion (4)

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Getty Images

📺 What we're watching Wednesday

🏀 Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. No. 7 Iowa State (M), 12:30 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Arsenal at Bayer Leverkusen, 1:45 p.m. on Paramount+

🏀 ACC Tournament: TBD vs. No. 24 Louisville (M), 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ World Baseball Classic: Canada vs. Cuba, 3 p.m. on FS2

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Sporting CP at Bodo/Glimt, 4 p.m. on CBS Sports Network/Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Paris Saint-Germain, 4 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Real Madrid, 4 p.m. on Paramount+

🏀 FIBA Women's World Cup qualification: United States vs. Senegal, 4:45 p.m. on truTV

⚾ Spring training: Blue Jays at Yankees, 6:35 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ World Baseball Classic: Italy vs. Mexico, 7 p.m. on Tubi

🏀 Cavaliers at Magic, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Capitals at Flyers, 7:30 p.m. on TNT

⚾ World Baseball Classic: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela, 8 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Rockets at Nuggets, 10 p.m. on ESPN