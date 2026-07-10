Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro involved in physical altercation on Las Vegas practice court, per report

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, teammates with the Miami Heat for the past seven seasons, were involved in a physical altercation on Friday morning in which Adebayo "struck Herro," according to ESPN.

The incident reportedly occurred on a practice court at a Las Vegas hotel after Adebayo approached Herro about "comments" Herro recently made about him on social media. It happened in front of Herro's AAU team, per The Athletic. The two are in town for the start of the NBA's Summer League. Herro was traded from the Heat to the Milwaukee Bucks last month in a blockbuster deal centered around Giannis Antetokounmpo, ending his time as Adebayo's teammate.

The Heat, one of the team's in the running during LeBron James' free agency, told multiple outlets that they "are aware" of the incident but "not commenting." Herro also declined to comment when approached by Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel.

Adebayo, 28, was the No. 14 overall pick out of Kentucky by the Heat in the 2017 NBA Draft. Since then, he has earned three All-Star nods along with six NBA All-Defense selections. He signed a three-year, $165 million extension in 2024 that runs through the 2028-29 season. He is expected to be a centerpiece of Miami's future alongside Antetokounmpo.

Herro, 26, was the No. 13 overall pick out of Kentucky by the Heat in the 2019 NBA Draft. He won Sixth Man of the Year in 2022 and earned his first All-Star nod in 2025, but has struggled defensively throughout his pro career – particularly in the postseason.

Herro was sent to Milwaukee alongside Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks and a pair of pick swaps.