Baron Davis: “If the Clippers Need Me, I Could Come in There and Turn it Around”

Should the Clippers go back to their roots?

Former Clippers point guard Baron Davis was courtside in Sacramento last weekend as the Clippers took down the Kings, 97-95. During the game, he did a brief interview on the Clippers’ broadcast with sideline reporter Jamie Maggio, in which he discussed the Clippers’ bad injury luck to start the season and Blake Griffin’s growth since the two played together in Griffin’s rookie season.

Davis originally joined the Clippers as a free agent in the summer of 2008, intending to team up with Elton Brand. When Brand backed out of his agreement and instead signed with the 76ers, Baron’s much-anticipated signing ended up turning into very few wins. Over the course of two and a half seasons in L.A., Baron averaged 14.6 points and 7.6 assists per game, shooting just 39.6% from the field and 29.1% from deep.

During his chat with Jamie Maggio, Baron casually dropped that the could still beat Clippers color commentator Bruce Bowen in a game of one-on-one. The two were never teammates, but their NBA careers overlapped for almost a full decade. Then, Baron added this: “if the Clippers need me, I could come in there and turn it around.” The Clippers are in need of guard help after losing Patrick Beverley for the remainder of the season to knee surgery, making is a pretty funny line for Baron to drop in good fun. At 38 years old, and six seasons removed from his last NBA action, Baron isn’t serious about an NBA comeback—he attempted to show his stuff in the NBA D-League during the 2015-16 season and decided to hang it up for good after six games.

Not all is lost, Baron. We’ll always have the 2011 Slam Dunk Contest.