Basketball 2018 Hall of Fame induction ceremony: Grant Hill thanks Coach K; Mo Cheeks tearfully talks about his mother
The 2018 Hall of Fame class will officially be inducted on Friday
The 2018 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductees were announced in March at the NCAA Final Four, and on Friday they will officially be enshrined during the induction ceremony. It's always an emotional scene during the event, as former players and coaches take the stage to thank those who have helped them achieve the highest level of basketball.
The following 13 players and basketball figures will officially be a part of the 2018 Hall of Fame class:
2018 Naismith Hall of Fame Class
- Ray Allen
- Maurice Cheeks
- Lefty Driesell
- Grant Hill
- Jason Kidd
- Steve Nash
- Dino Radja
- Charlie Scott
- Katie Smith
- Tina Thompson
- Rod Thorn
- Ora Mae Washington
- Rick Welts
How to watch 2018 Hall of Fame induction ceremony
- Date: Friday, Sept. 7
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Springfield Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts
- TV: NBA TV
- Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Highlights
Grant Hill kicked things off with a strong speech with Patrick Ewing, Mike Krzyzewski, Isiah Thomas and Alonzo Mourning watching from the stage. Hill was sure to thank Coach K, who helped spark his career at Duke.
Next up was former NBA Executive of the Year Rod Thorn, who credited Jason Kidd with turning the Nets' fortunes around. Thorn was joined on stage by fellow Hall of Famer and West Virginian Jerry West.
Mo Cheeks took the stage next, joined by Julius Erving and Billy Cunningham. Cheeks got choked up when talking about his mother, who was there to watch the induction.
Katie Smith took the stage next, accompanied by former teammate and opponent Dawn Staley. Smith paid homage to her home state of Ohio, and talked about how she gave up a career in dentistry to play professional basketball.
NBA executive Rick Welts then took the stage along with a host of friends, including the legendary Bill Russell and former NBA commissioner David Stern. Welts read a letter he wrote to his young self, talking about the journey he would be taken on by the game of basketball.
Coach Lefty Driesell took the stage next and injected some humor into the proceedings, cracking jokes about his age and telling stories from back in the day. He had everyone in the room laughing, including fellow coaches Krzyzewski, John Thompson and George Raveling, who joined him on stage.
