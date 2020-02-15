Basketball Africa League announces the 12 teams set to compete in inaugural season starting in March

The first BAL season is set to tip off in Senegal in March

On Saturday the Basketball Africa League (BAL) announced the 12 club teams from 12 African countries that will compete in the league's inaugural season, which is set to tip off on Friday, March 13  in Dakar, Senegal. The announcement was made by BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall at the NBA All-Star 2020 Africa Luncheon in Chicago. 

Champions from national leagues in six countries – Angola, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia – were guaranteed representation in the inaugural BAL season.  The remaining six teams, which come from Algeria, Cameroon, Madagascar, Mali, Mozambique and Rwanda, secured their participation through BAL qualifying tournaments conducted by FIBA Africa across the continent in late 2019.  

These are the 12 teams: 

Country

Team

Algeria  

GSP (Groupement Sportif des Pétroliers)

Angola  

Petro de Luanda (Clube Atlético Petroleos de Luanda)

Cameroon  

FAP (Forces Armées et Police Basketball)

Egypt

Zamalek

Madagascar  

GNBC (Gendarmerie Nationale Basketball Club)

Mali

AS Police (Association Sportive de la Police Nationale)

Morocco  

AS Salé (Association Sportive de Salé)

Mozambique  

Ferroviàrio de Maputo

Nigeria  

Rivers Hoopers BC (Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club)

Rwanda  

Patriots BC (Patriots Basketball Club)  

Senegal  

AS Douanes (Association Sportives des Douanes)

Tunisia  

US Monastir (Union Sportive Monastirienne)

And here's a look at what the teams will wear in the inaugural BAL season:


The 12 club teams from across the continent of Africa are divided into two conferences, with each conference playing in three cities.  Each team will play five games in the regular season, facing every team in its conference once.  The top four teams in each conference will qualify for the single-elimination playoffs.  The inaugural BAL regular season will take place in Cairo (Egypt), Dakar (Senegal), Lagos (Nigeria), Luanda (Angola), Monastir (Tunisia) and Salé (Morocco).  Kigali (Rwanda) will host the first-ever BAL Playoffs and Finals. 

"This is a historic moment as we welcome the 12 teams that will participate in our inaugural season," Fall said in a statement.  "These teams have earned the opportunity to represent their respective countries and will establish the BAL as a world-class product that entertains fans of all ages when the season tips off March 13."  

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has described the BAL as an "important step" in continuing to develop the game of basketball in Africa. 

"The Basketball Africa League is an important next step in our continued development of the game of basketball in Africa," Silver said last year. "Combined with our other programs on the continent, we are committed to using basketball as an economic engine to create new opportunities in sports, media and technology across Africa."  

The Basketball Africa League is NBA's first professional basketball league outside of North America. 

