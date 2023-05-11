The Los Angeles Lakers hold a 3-2 lead over the Golden State Warriors in their second-round playoff series, meaning they need just one more win to advance to the Western Conference Finals. Game 6 is in Los Angeles, where the Lakers are 6-0 in the postseason, but the Warriors' season isn't over quite yet if one furry analyst is correct.

In a viral video, a corgi predicted the outcome of the series by bumping inflatable basketballs into waste baskets down the stairs. It seemed like just a fun TikTok video, but the corgi was 100% right in his predictions for the first five games. Lakers fans might not find the video very cute now as the corgi is predicting Golden State will win the next two games.

In his TikTok bio, the "aircorg" is described as "Steph Curry, but a dog" and "Fluffy Mamba."

The corgi predicted that the Warriors would find themselves down 3-1 before making an impressive comeback and knocking out the Lakers. That comeback, if it's really happening, started on Wednesday as the Warriors won Game 5 at home by a score of 121-106.

During that game, Anthony Davis was accidentally hit on head by Kevon Looney's forearm and left for further evaluation. The injury left Lakers fans feeling a little shaky because Davis has been a big part of their team's postseason success.

However, Lakers fans can breathe a sight of relief as Davis is expected to play in Game 6 on Friday. The game is taking place at Crypto.com Arena at 10 p.m. ET. If the corgi is right and Game 7 is needed, it will take place at Chase Center on Sunday, May 14.