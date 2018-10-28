Before World Series Game 4, Magic Johnson jokes about photoshop of Kevin Durant in Lakers jersey: 'I love that'
The Lakers president made an appearance on the pre-game show before Game 4 of the World Series
Magic Johnson has had an interesting time as president of the Los Angeles Lakers. His tenure has seen the franchise sign LeBron James, but he has also been hit with a huge $500,000 fine for tampering, the largest such fine in NBA history. He was also fined $50,000 for comments he made about Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Now, Magic may have another issue on his hands.
Early on Saturday evening, prior to Game 4 of the World Series, Magic -- who is co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers -- made an appearance on the pregame show. On the show, he joked about the Lakers adding another star, and said "I love that" when shown a photoshop of Kevin Durant in a Lakers jersey.
"I'm gonna get another superstar next year!" Magic declared.
Magic continued:
"Last year at the same time, World Series, you guys had me on and we were talking about who I might bring to the Lakers... And you guys got me LeBron!"
A photoshop of LeBron and Durant in Lakers jersey shown on the screen.
"Hey, hey, I love that!"
When the crew joked about not wanting to get Magic in trouble, he did say, "I've already been fined enough."
So it's clear that even if he doesn't end up getting fined, he knows he's walking the line with these kind of comments. The thing for Magic and the Lakers, though, is that honestly it might just be worth it.
For a person and franchise with as much money as Magic and the Lakers, a fine could be a price worth paying if it helps you get another superstar on the roster.
