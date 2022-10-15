Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons is eager to play against his former franchise in the city where he spent the first five-plus seasons of his professional career. Simmons was traded from Philadelphia to Brooklyn in February, and he sat out the entirety of the season, so he didn't suit up when the Nets played against the 76ers in March. The Nets squared off against the Sixers in preseason play last week -- and Simmons played -- but that contest took place in Brooklyn. So, the game between the two teams scheduled for Nov. 22 in Philly will be Simmons' first chance to play against the fans who used to root for him.

"F---, I can't wait to go there, yeah," Simmons said of returning to play in Philadelphia in a recent interview with ESPN. "But for me, everything's an experience and a learning situation. So for me, I'm able to learn something that I've never been through before. I've never been traded and played against a team that I got traded from. [Kevin Durant] has, [Kyrie Irving] has, a lot of guys have, but I've never been in that situation so -- you have to go through it. Ky went back to Boston, and he didn't play well, but it's a lot. We're people, too. We want to go out there and prove everyone wrong."

After they selected him with the top overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Simmons spent the first five seasons of his career with the Sixers before ultimately requesting a trade after the 2020-21 season. His behavior prior to the trade catapulted him to the status of one of the most hated athletes in Philadelphia in recent memory, and as a result, it's safe to say that fans in Philly are just as eager for Simmons' return to the city as he apparently is.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

However, despite the currently frayed state of his relationship with Philadelphia, Simmons wouldn't rule out suiting up for the Sixers again one day.

"Who knows? I can't predict the future," Simmons said. "I would have never told myself this would have gone this way at the start of my career. Who knows if in four or five years I end up going back [to Philadelphia]? I don't know. It could be a whole different situation, but for now I don't want to make my mind up and say it's not possible for anything to change."

During a recent appearance on The Old Man and The Three podcast with J.J. Reddick, Simmons revealed that he still owns property in Philadelphia, and that helps him maintain a connection to the city.

"Philly is obviously a sports city. And my experience playing there was incredible," Simmons said. "Like for the most part, it was incredible. I had a great time. The fans are unbelievable. I still have an apartment there, so I do own some real estate in Philadelphia still. I feel like I'm part of Philly still."

The upcoming season features a plethora of intriguing games for both the Sixers and Nets, but one thing is for sure: The contest between the two teams on Nov. 22 in Philly will be one you won't want to miss.