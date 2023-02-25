There are many opinions in the NBA world regarding Ben Simmons, and a particularly interesting one came from Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang, one of Simmons' former teammates.

In a recent interview with 97.5 The Fanatic's "The John Kincade Show," Niang said he "had a lot to say" about the Sixers' 2021-22 roster. It seems a lot of what he had to say related to Simmons.

"Well, Ben Simmons kind of handicapped us at the beginning of last year," Niang said. "I wasn't going to say it, but you know what I mean."

The interviewers pointed out that Simmons -- who Philadelphia dealt to Brooklyn for James Harden in February 2022 -- is currently out of the Nets' rotation, to which he replied that's "none of my business."

However, Niang didn't exactly hold back with the rest of his answer.

"When you look at building rosters, like I'm talking from like a general manager standpoint, I don't know how much he makes but it's a max contract," Niang said. "So, you immediately take that off the books. 'I'm not playing.' Now you have to figure it out where other role players have to step up and replace the passing, dribbling, rebounding, defense."

Niang went on to say that people need to understand that the team aspect of the game -- which means every player on the roster buying in -- is very important when it comes to success. He didn't exactly feel Simmons was consistent, saying that the team didn't always knew what version of him they were going to get on any given day.

There were a few different incidents that caused tension within the team, including when Simmons missed training camp ahead of the 2021-22 season and then missed some preseason games. For more context, here is an explainer on Ben Simmons' beef with the 76ers.

In contrast to that season, Niang said the players on Philadelphia's current roster are easier to rely on.

"You know you who you are going into war with every single night," Niang said. "I feel comfortable with the pieces that we have because we do have some great players in this locker room."