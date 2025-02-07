The failed Ben Simmons saga with the Brooklyn Nets is coming to an end, as the two sides are agreeing to a contract buyout, making Simmons a free agent to sign elsewhere for the rest of the season, per ESPN. Simmons will immediately draw interest as a buyout candidate, and reportedly already has a few meetings lined up with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Simmons is also expected to meet with the Houston Rockets as well, according to Chris Haynes.

Simmons was already going to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, but his $40 million contract this season made it impossible for the Nets to trade him for even the tiniest of asset in return. The buyout gives the Nets a chance to expedite the farewell process with Simmons, while allowing the 28-year-old guard to find a new home, potentially in a winning situation where he could be a valuable role player off the bench.

The last few years have been tumultuous ones for Simmons, who was traded from Philadelphia to the Nets in February 2022. Simmons unceremoniously left the 76ers after the team crashed out of the playoffs in the second round in 2021 despite having the No. 1 seed that year, with plenty of blame falling at Simmons' feet. He requested a trade following the season, and proceeded to sit out the entirety of the 2021-22 season waiting for Philly to find him a new home elsewhere. He ultimately ended up with the Nets in a deal that swapped him with another disgruntled star in James Harden, who was looking for a way out of Brooklyn.

In Brooklyn, Simmons dealt with constant injuries, primarily to his back which had long been an issue dating back to his Philly days. It resulted in Simmons playing just 90 games over the course of three seasons with the Nets, and averaging 6.5 points, 6.3 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game.

However, Simmons has been mostly healthy this season, playing in 33 of a possible 51 games. He's not putting up the numbers that earned him All-Star status in Philadelphia, and he may never do that again, but he has shown he can still be a solid role player in the right situation.

Of the three teams he's taking meetings with, the Cavaliers would probably be the best destination for Simmons. The Cavaliers hold the No. 1 seed in the East, employ the eighth-ranked defense, and are poised to make a deep postseason run. Cleveland is a deep team, and already added De'Andre Hunter at the deadline, but taking a flier on Simmons for basically the league minimum would come with virtually no risk to the Cavs. If he works out, then Cleveland has a 6-foot-10 point forward it can throw at Boston's wing players if the two teams meet in the playoffs. If it doesn't, then you cut ties in the summer with no harm done. Buyout players rarely make a significant impact, but there could be something here.

As for Houston and L.A., Simmons would similarly fill the same roles with both teams. The Clippers have the second-best defense in the league, while the Rockets occupy the No. 4 spot. Adding Simmons would only strengthen their position there. The Rockets are in line to land a top-four spot in the West, while the Clippers (who would ironically give Simmons the chance to team up with Harden) are hovering around play-in territory. At his best, Simmons would provide strong defense and be a facilitator off the bench, something all three of these teams could use.

It's really a win-win situation for any team who takes Simmons on, because now that he $40 million isn't attached to him, he isn't nearly as big of a risk to sign. It could also serve as a tryout for Simmons ahead of free agency this summer, where he'll try to find a more permanent home on a smaller contract.