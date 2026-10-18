Sacramento Kings guard Ben Simmons tore his right Achilles tendon during practice on Sunday, the team announced. He's now likely to miss the entire 2026-27 season, though the Kings did not put a timeline on his recovery. Simmons, who signed with Sacramento last month on a one-year, $3.5 million deal, was attempting a comeback to play in the NBA again after sitting out the 2025-26 season while rehabilitating from lingering back and leg injuries.

Simmons was expected to be in Sacramento's starting lineup on opening night against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday after starting in the Kings' most recent preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs. Simmons played in two preseason games and averaged 10.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

The three-time NBA All-Star was in Sacramento's starting lineup next to Darius Acuff Jr., Zach LaVine, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis, and was starting ahead of DeAndre Hunter, who was acquired by Sacramento at last season's trade deadline.

Simmons had been vocal this offseason about his dreams of a potential NBA comeback before signing with Sacramento weeks before training camp. He traveled to Melbourne earlier this summer to participate in the Australian national team's player-led minicamp, despite not having played for Australia since he was a teenager in 2013.

The last time Simmons played in the NBA was during the 2024-25 season, when he appeared in 51 games for the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers. During that season, Simmons averaged 5.0 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds.

Before signing with Sacramento, Simmons reportedly had interest from the New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors, per The Athletic.