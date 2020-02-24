Ben Simmons injury update: 76ers star expected to miss extended time with back injury, per report
Simmons is still undergoing evaluation to determine the full extent of his injury and how much time he'll miss
Ben Simmons will miss Monday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks with lower back tightness, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and might be out much longer than that. Per Wojnarowski, Simmons is still undergoing evaluation to determine the extent of his injury, but it's already clear this isn't a day-to-day issue and he'll miss extended time. Tim Bontemps of ESPN added that the team expects a final answer within the next 24 hours.
The Philadelphia 76ers All-Star exited with lower back tightness in the first quarter of their 119-98 loss to the Bucks in Milwaukee on Saturday night. Simmons had his lower back evaluated on Sunday, but the team decided further evaluation was necessary.
Simmons played less than five minutes in the contest against the Bucks before exiting, never to return. He was in visible discomfort after he drove to the basket early on in the contest. Simmons also missed the Sixers' previous game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night due to back soreness and was initially listed as questionable for Saturday.
Injuries haven't been much of an issue for Simmons over the course of his career to this point, as he missed only four total games during his first two seasons. The Sixers clearly hope the back issue isn't a serious one as they're in the midst of a tight battle for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference. As their main offensive initiator, Simmons is central to what they do on that end of the floor, and he has also been playing elite defense all season. In short, the Sixers can't afford to be without him for long.
On the season, Simmons is averaging 16.9 points, 7.9 rebounds 8.3 assists, and a league-leading 2.2 steals per game. He's third on the Sixers in points per game, second in rebounds, and first in assists.
