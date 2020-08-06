Watch Now: CBS Sports HQ ( 24:00:00 )

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without Ben Simmons for the foreseeable future. The All-Star forward suffered a subluxation of the left knee cap Wednesday against the Washington Wizards, the team announced on Thursday. Simmons is currently evaluating various treatment options for the injury, and the two-time All-Star will be sidelined indefinitely in the meantime.

The good news for the Sixers is that Simmons' MRI showed no ligament damage, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Sixers head coach Brett Brown said that he wasn't in position to provide any sort of a timeline for a potential return for Simmons on Thursday, but said that the team should have more information within the next 24 hours. Sixers guard Josh Richardson spoke with Simmons on Wednesday night, and said that Simmons was "optimistic" about potentially returning this season.

The injury to Simmons occurred late in the third quarter of Philadelphia's contest against the Wizards. Simmons grabbed an offensive rebound, dribbled out to the corner, and dumped the ball down to Al Horford in the post. Horford was called for an offensive foul on the play, and after the whistle, Simmons started flexing his leg, and then checked himself out of the game. He then made his way to the locker room, followed by Sixers GM Elton Brand.

The injury is obviously a tough blow for Simmons, especially considering the fact that he worked extremely hard while the season was suspended to ensure that he was able to return to action for his team. Back in February, prior to the league's shut down, Simmons was sidelined with nerve impingement in his lower back. At the time, it wasn't clear when he was going to be able to return during the season. However, the league's four-plus month hiatus provided Simmons with ample recovery time.

The Sixers will be able to complete their eight-game seeding slate without Simmons, but they will certainly hope to have him back before postseason play gets underway. At his best Simmons is a nightly triple-double threat and one of the best defenders in the entire NBA, and the Sixers will need him to be close to that if they hope to advance deep into the postseason. The Sixers beat the Wizards on Wednesday to move to 41-27, and 2-1 inside the bubble. They're now one game back of the Indiana Pacers for fifth place in the Eastern Conference, and two games back of the Miami Heat for fourth.