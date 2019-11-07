Ben Simmons injury update: 76ers star sprains shoulder vs. Jazz, to be re-evaluated on Thursday, per report

The Philadelphia 76ers just spent two games playing without one of their stars, Joel Embiid, after the big man was suspended for fighting with Karl-Anthony Towns. Now, they might have to spend some time without their other cornerstone, Ben Simmons.

Simmons left the Sixers' game with the Jazz on Wednesday night with what the team termed "shoulder soreness." Later in the evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Simmons suffered a sprained AC joint in his shoulder and will be re-evaluated later this week when the team heads to Denver to continue their road trip against the Nuggets.

Early in the first quarter, Simmons called for the ball in the post against Royce O'Neale. He caught the ball, faced up and tried to barrel his way into the paint with a spin move. As he did so, his shoulder went right into O'Neale's chest, and he immediately winced and grabbed for it.

Ben Simmons is in lockeroom right now after hurting his right shoulder



He went to the locker room to be evaluated, but returned to the court a short time later and checked back into the game. It was a short return to action, though, as the Sixers soon announced he was out for the remainder of the game.

At this point, it's unclear how long Simmons will be out, or if he'll miss any games at all. We'll know more after he's re-evaluated later this week, but in the meantime it's a good sign that the sprain is "minor." Even if they end up taking the cautious route and sitting Simmons for a few games, it doesn't seem like this will be any sort of longterm problem.

Still, it's worth keeping an eye on as the Sixers can't afford any injury trouble considering their lack of depth.