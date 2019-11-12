Ben Simmons injury update: 76ers star will return to starting lineup against Cavaliers
The Sixers star missed two games with a shoulder injury, but is good to go tonight
The Philadelphia 76ers are inching back to being at full strength. After leaving Wednesday's contest against the Utah Jazz with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder, Ben Simmons has missed the past two games. Fortunately for the 76ers, he will be back in the fold on Tuesday as Philadelphia takes on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Simmons' return is coming at a perfect time. After opening the season with a spotless 5-0 record, the 76ers recently endured a three-game losing streak on the road that was marred by absences. Joel Embiid missed the first loss due to a suspension, and Simmons was injured almost immediately after his return.
They were able to stop the bleeding with a hard-fought win over the Charlotte Hornets Sunday, but the 76ers are not an especially deep team. Last season's playoff run was largely doomed by poor bench play, as the 76ers had a net rating of -52.5 when Joel Embiid sat in their series against the eventual-champion Toronto Raptors. The 76ers are heavily invested in their top five players. Without any starter, they are vulnerable.
And in this game, they will still be without one of them. Al Horford is taking a scheduled rest day as a precaution given his age and importance to the team. That will leave the Sixers without a key defender and shooter which will force them to reach deeper into the bench to find front-court minutes against the Cavaliers.
Fortunately, doing so becomes far easier when your 6'10'' point guard returns to the lineup. Simmons' versatility gives the 76ers plenty of flexibility in building lineups, and even without Horford, they should be able to cobble together enough minutes up front in this game. The 76ers aren't back to full health quite yet, but they're getting closer to the undefeated juggernaut we saw to open the season.
