Ben Simmons has yet to play this season, but the Brooklyn Nets star appears closer than ever to returning to the floor. Simmons has officially been cleared for contact in practice, and he participated in some four-on-four work on Monday, according to Nets coach Steve Nash, via ESPN. Nash added that Simmons won't play in Game 2 against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, but was non-committal about his status for Game 3 and beyond as the team is waiting to see how he responds to increased work in practice. The All-Defensive guard was reportedly aiming to return by Game 4.

Simmons, who has been dealing with a back injury since getting traded to Brooklyn from Philadelphia, has been ramping up his workload and strengthening his legs and back over the last few weeks. On Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Simmons has been running and shooting pain-free for over a week, and that the next step for him this week will be to go against teammates in practice; his work thus far has been limited to 1-on-0 drills.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Brooklyn coach Steve Nash discussed Simmons' status on Thursday.

"It's up to Ben's back. It's not up to me or any of us other than his back. And how we can help that resolve, great. But, you know, there's a chance Ben comes back; there's a chance he doesn't come back," Nash said. "So I think for us, we gotta focus on the group, support Ben in his journey to get back on the floor but at the same time we don't have time to lose focus on the group that's playing.

"And Ben's a franchise cornerstone, but right now it's about supporting him physically and mentally to get back on the floor and coaching the group to put its best foot forward in the first few games of the series at least. But there's no — internally we're not sitting here saying, 'Ben's returning in this series.' We'll see what happens."

Simmons demanded a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers after an embarrassing postseason loss to the Atlanta Hawks a year ago. He got his wish in a deadline blockbuster for James Harden, but still has not taken the floor as a member of the Nets. He recently received an epidural to help with the back pain he has been dealing with, and has been rehabbing ever since.

If Simmons does return at some point in the series against the Celtics, it will be interesting to see how much of a factor he can be having not played since last June. If he's able to step in and return to his All-Defensive ways and provide necessary help in trying to contain Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown, then he could significantly help the Nets.

"We all know what type of player Ben is," Nets star Kevin Durant said Thursday. "You can put together scenarios in your mind on your own on what it would look like, but I'm not going to go there because we're just taking it a game at a time."

However, his defense has never been the problem. The criticism around Simmons has always focused on his offensive game, and he'll need to prove that he's made strides in that area in not being passive in taking open looks if he wants to show that he can be just as valuable on that end of the floor.

With progress toward a potential return, it sounds like Brooklyn is closer than ever to getting the centerpiece of the Harden deal back in the fold.