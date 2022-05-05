The Brooklyn Nets traded for Ben Simmons with the hope that he would help bring them closer to winning a championship. However, things did not go as planned as the former All-Star was never able to take the floor for his new team before they were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the opening round of the playoffs.

On Wednesday, the Nets announced that the former top overall pick will need to undergo a procedure on his back after meeting with doctors. Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Simmons is expected to miss 3-4 months following surgery, but should be ready for training camp.

