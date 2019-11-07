Ben Simmons injury update: Sixers star suffers sprained shoulder against Jazz, to be re-evaluated on Thursday
Simmons injured his shoulder in the first quarter against the Jazz when he crashed into Royce O'Neale
The Philadelphia 76ers just spent two games playing without one of their stars, Joel Embiid, after the big man was suspended for fighting with Karl-Anthony Towns. Now, they might have to spend some time without their other cornerstone, Ben Simmons.
Simmons left the Sixers' game with the Jazz on Wednesday night with what the team termed "shoulder soreness." Later in the evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Simmons suffered a sprained A/C joint in his shoulder and will be re-evaluated later this week when the team heads to Denver to continue their road trip against the Nuggets.
Early in the first quarter, Simmons called for the ball in the post against Royce O'Neale. He caught the ball, faced up and tried to barrel his way into the paint with a spin move. As he did so, his shoulder went right into O'Neale's chest, and he immediately winced and grabbed for it.
He went to the locker room to be evaluated, but returned to the court a short time later and checked back into the game. It was a short return to action, though, as the Sixers soon announced he was out for the remainder of the game.
At this point, it's unclear how long Simmons will be out, or if he'll miss any games at all. We'll know more after he's re-evaluated later this week, but in the meantime it's a good sign that the sprain is "minor." Even if they end up taking the cautious route and sitting Simmons for a few games, it doesn't seem like this will be any sort of longterm problem.
Still, it's worth keeping an eye on as the Sixers can't afford any injury trouble considering their lack of depth.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Isaiah Thomas timeline: From BOS to WAS
Thomas forced his way into the starting lineup after just three games with the Wizards
-
Simmons not shooting outside a concern
Simmons has yet to attempt a single shot from beyond 14 feet so far this season
-
Report: Kenneth Faried to play in China
Faried had a strong second half last season with the Houston Rockets, but will now play in...
-
Bucks vs. Clippers odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Clippers vs. Bucks game 10,000 times.
-
NBA supports Clippers resting Kawhi
The NBA is OK with Kawhi Leonard missing nationally televised games, for now
-
LeBron James responds to heckler
LeBron didn't pull any punches
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans