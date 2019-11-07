Ben Simmons injury update: X-ray comes back negative on 76ers star's right shoulder, per report
Simmons injured his shoulder against the Jazz on Wednesday night when he crashed into Royce O'Neale
The Philadelphia 76ers just spent two games playing without Joel Embiid after the star big man was suspended for fighting with Karl-Anthony Towns. Now, they might have to spend some time without their other cornerstone.
Ben Simmons left the Sixers' game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night with what the team deemed as "shoulder soreness." Early in the first quarter, Simmons called for the ball in the post against Royce O'Neale. He caught the ball, faced up and tried to barrel his way into the paint with a spin move. As he did so, his shoulder went right into O'Neale's chest, and he immediately winced and grabbed for it.
He went to the locker room to be evaluated, but returned to the court a short time later and checked back into the game. It was a short return to action, though, as the Sixers soon announced he was out for the remainder of the game.
Later in the evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Simmons suffered a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. Simmons had an X-ray on Thursday, which came back negative, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Simmons will be evaluated further on Thursday, though the early results are clearly a positive for both Simmons and the Sixers.
At this point, it's unclear how long Simmons will be out, or if he'll miss any games at all. We'll know more after he's re-evaluated leading up to Philadelphia's contest against the Nuggets in Denver on Friday night. Even if the Sixers end up taking the cautious route and sit Simmons for a few games, it doesn't seem like the issue should linger too longer. Still, it's worth keeping an eye on as the Sixers can't afford any injury trouble considering their lack of depth.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What fuels the Rockets' Danuel House Jr.
Before becoming a key player for his hometown team, House needed patience, perseverance and...
-
Alex Caruso: LeBron chest bumps hurt
Celebrations can be painful
-
Rivers says he hates new challenge rule
Rivers is now 0 for 2 on challenge attempts so far this season
-
Trae Young dominates in Hawks return
Young led the Hawks past the Spurs on Tuesday night with a 28-point second half
-
NBA supports Clippers resting Kawhi
The NBA is OK with Kawhi Leonard missing nationally televised games, for now
-
NBA Star Index: LeBron, Luka early MVPs
The Lakers have stormed out of the gate with impressive performances from The King, A.D. and...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans