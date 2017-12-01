Ben Simmons Named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month
Duh
In an announcement due to be repeated many times this season, the NBA has announced that November’s Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month is Ben Simmons.
Ben Simmons has been named Eastern Conference rookie of the month. #Sixers.— Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) December 1, 2017
Thus far in the season (the award is for November/the end of October) Simmons is averaging 18.6/9.4/7.2 on 50.7% shooting. This is one of many.
