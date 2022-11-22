Ben Simmons will face the Philadelphia 76ers for the first time Tuesday evening since forcing his way out of the city two summers ago. However, when Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets take the court against the Sixers, they'll be doing so against a Philly team that is without Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.

While the star power won't be there on the Philadelphia side for this matchup, Simmons knows that won't change what should be an icy reception from Sixers fans.

"The fans will make up for it, I think," Simmons said lightheartedly at the team's shootaround ahead of Tuesday's game. "I'm looking forward to it, it's gonna be fun."

When asked what he thought about how some Philly fans were frustrated with how his time and tenure with the team ended, Simmons didn't mince words.

"I can't worry about everyone's feelings," Simmons said. "At the end of the day, I'm not here to make everybody happy."

Simmons also spoke about his relationship with Embiid, which has been reported on in the past as not being close when the two were teammates. Simmons spoke fondly about his former teammate and the time they shared playing together.

"We had a lot of highlights, we had a lot of great times," Simmons said. "I got a lot of love for Joel too, obviously it didn't work out, but that's life not everything works out in your favor. I wish him the best, obviously not a championship against us, but the best."

The All-Defensive guard then went on to share that he and Embiid haven't talked recently.

"You're not cool with everybody, you're not texting everybody," Simmons said. "I think there's certain people that you just don't talk to all the time. I got friends that I don't talk to all the time but we're still cool. That's just how life went."

Simmons says he hopes Embiid is in the building despite being out with a foot injury, and surely the two will exchange pleasantries prior to the game. However, once the ball is tipped, Simmons is sure to get a cold welcome from Sixers plans who have undoubtedly been circling this game on their calendars since the schedule was released.