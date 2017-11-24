Ben Simmons Will Miss Tomorrow’s Game

Ben’s got swelling in his left elbow.

Due to swelling in his left elbow, which the Sixers say is not serious, Ben Simmons will miss his first game of the 2017-2018 season tomorrow night against the Orlando Magic. According to Kyle Neubeck, the Sixers say Simmons hurt his elbow at this point of Wednesday’s Trailblazers game:

Thought the view is partially obstructed, it looks like Simmons bangs his elbow when he does his turn around move. After calling for a foul, Simmons seems to be keeping his arm bent before grabbing it in a show of at least discomfort.

The Sixers say Simmons will be re-evaluated on Sunday.

