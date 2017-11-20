Best Australian player in the NBA faces off against Philadelphia 76ers
Best Australian player in the NBA faces off against Philadelphia 76ers
Joe Ingles faces a tough Philadelphia 76ers team.
Game Info:
When: November 20, 2017
Where: Wells Fargo Center
TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain
Radio: 1280 and 97.5 The Zone
Injuries:
Philadelphia 76ers:
SF Justin Anderson – OUT (Shin Splints) 2-3 weeks
PG Jerryd Bayless – OUT (Wrist) 2 weeks
PG Markelle Fultz – OUT (Shoulder) Will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks
SG Nik Stauskas – Day-to-Day (Ankle) Has missed the last four games and his status against the Jazz is unclear
Utah Jazz:
C Rudy Gobert – OUT (Knee) 4-5 weeks
SF/PF Joe Johnson – OUT (Wrist) 1-2 weeks
PG Dante Exum – OUT (Shoulder) Indefinite
Mandatory Highlight
Tonight's ️ Matchup: @spidadmitchell vs. @BenSimmons25— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 20, 2017
Tipoff: 5 PM MT#UTAatPHI pic.twitter.com/DfoodGVftD
-
McCollum had clever insult for Fournier
McCollum hurled a clever insult at the French forward
-
Flagrant Two Pod: CJ McCollum interview
Hosts Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave are joined by Blazers guard CJ McCollum
-
NBA Monday scores, highlights, updates
Check back throughout the night for the latest updates from Monday's NBA games
-
Garnett: Maker will win MVP one day
Garnett has worked with Maker and says he is reminded of himself
-
SportsLine: C's better odds than Cavs
It might be a good time to place a bet on the Boston Celtics
-
NBA DFS Nov. 20: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...