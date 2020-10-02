Hey, congratulations on getting through another week, meaning we're all another week closer to 2020 being over and done with. Of course, it's been a week filled with news of positive COVID-19 tests, and we got even more massive news on that front today.

An additional two Tennessee Titans players have tested positive -- who did you think I was talking about? -- bringing the team's total to 13 members of the organization, including seven players. This news doesn't have an additional impact on this week's games as the Titans game against Pittsburgh has already been postponed. The problem is that it could affect Tennessee's scheduled game against Buffalo in Week 5.

Another postponement could mess with the NFL schedule, and you almost wonder if the league would consider forfeiting Tennessee games because of it. That's purely speculation on my part, but it's also feasible. At some point, if the Titans continue to find new cases within the organization, whether they've followed the protocols or not, it wouldn't be fair to upend anybody else's season because of the Titans.

Now let's see what's going on elsewhere in the world of sports.

All right, now let's start the weekend off with some winners.

All times Eastern, and all odds via William Hill Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Lakers vs. Heat, 9 p.m. | TV: ABC

The Pick: 1st Half Over 111.5 (-105): So what exactly are we supposed to do here? The Lakers looked dominant in Game One, and the Heat are now dealing with injuries to two starters. Both Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo are doubtful for Friday night, though I expect Adebayo has a much better shot of playing than Dragic at this point. But how can we reliably handicap this game without knowing whether one, both or neither, will play? The spread has jumped from Lakers -4.5 to Lakers -9.5, and I'm not comfortable betting either side of it. Nor am I all that enthused about the game total.

But the first-half total looks good. No matter what the Heat lineup looks like tonight, I wouldn't be surprised if we see a tremendous effort from Miami in the first half. This team already has its back against the wall in Game Two and will need to come out strong to have any hope. The Lakers, meanwhile, have been the most efficient offense in the bubble. So I'm banking on a high-scoring first half before the Heat run out of gas in the second.

Key Trend: First-half overs are 10-2 in the Lakers last 12 games.

Here's what SportsLine is saying about the game: I might not be excited about any full-game bets for this game, but SportsLine's Advanced Computer Model is. Well, if a computer could feel human emotions it would be, anyway.

💰The Picks

🏈 NFL | Full weekend schedule

Browns at Cowboys, 1 p.m | TV: FOX

The Pick: Over 56 (-110) -- Through three weeks of the 2020 season, Cowboys games have featured an average of 61.7 points per game, and only the Vikings and Falcons (two teams that are both 0-3) have allowed more points than the 97 Dallas has. The Browns defense isn't much better. Cleveland might be 2-1, but it has a point differential of -13 after allowing 87 points in three games. This total feels too low.

Key Trend: The over is 12-6 in Cowboys home games since 2018.

Chargers at Buccaneers, 1 p.m | TV: CBS

The Pick: Bucs -7 (-110) -- Yeah, I'm OK with fading Justin Herbert for the time being. Last week I did so with Herbert as a home favorite, and while he's on the road and getting a touchdown this week, we're still good here. Tom Brady looked a bit shaky in his Tampa debut but has rebounded nicely since. He picked Denver apart last week, throwing for three touchdowns while averaging 7.8 yards per attempt. Now, Denver's not a very good team, but it was more Brady's arm strength that I cared about. It's still not what it used to be, but he's not toast, either. And going up against a rookie with plenty of talent, but a lot of flaws to go with it, I like Tampa here at home. I'm good taking this anywhere up to Tampa -9.

Key Trend: Tom Brady teams are 40-22-1 ATS since the start of 2016.

Eagles at 49ers, 8:20 p.m | TV: NBC

The Pick: Eagles +7 (-110) -- My partner has Carson Wentz on her fantasy team, so believe me when I tell you I know all about how badly Carson Wentz has played this season. Regular readers of my NFL picks know, however, that I like to buy on bad news and go against public perception. Yes, Wentz has been bad, but we don't even know who the 49ers will be starting at QB this week, and it's not like either of their options are world-beaters. So for the 49ers to be touchdown favorites in this spot, when we don't know who their QB is, and they're dealing with a host of injuries, it seems like a good time to go against the grain.

Key Trend: Kyle Shanahan teams are 3-9-1 ATS as home favorites during the regular season.

🏈 College Football | Full weekend schedule

Louisiana Tech at BYU, Friday 9 p.m | TV: ESPN2

The Pick: Louisiana Tech +24.5 (-110) -- I don't know what's going on here. I'm worried we will find out shortly before kick that Louisiana Tech is down 40 players because there's simply no reason BYU should be a 24.5 point favorite against it. Yes, BYU has looked great in two games, but it was playing a Navy team that hadn't practiced or tackled all offseason in the opener, and last week it beat up on Troy. Louisiana Tech is 2-0 and won 10 games last season. It's not the kind of team that should be a 24.5-point underdog against BYU.

Key Trend: Louisiana Tech is 18-8 as an underdog under Skip Holtz.

Navy at Air Force, Saturday 6 p.m | TV: CBS Sports Network

The Pick: Under 46.5 (-110) -- This is a principle play, and one I do not take lightly. Here's all you need to know: in the last 15 years, there have been 45 games played between the service academies as they battle for the Commander-In-Chief Trophy. The under is 35-9-1 in those 45 games. That's not a freak accident. It's what happens when two option offenses who bleed a lot of clock on every possession square off with one another. There are limited possessions overall, and the game clock typically only stops because it needs to catch its breath.

Key Trend: Again, the under is 35-9-1 in the last 45 games between service academies.

You can read the rest of my college football picks for this weekend in my weekly picks column, The Six Pack.

🔒 SportsLine Pick of the Day: The SportsLine Projection Model, which is 16-2 on top-rated college football picks, has another one teed up for Auburn at Georgia at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday. SportsLine subscribers can get picks for that game, and for every other CFB game, here.

💸 The DFS Rundown

Your MVP or Captain

Anthony Davis ($14.5K FD/$12.2K DK) --We used AD in this spot for Game One, and most of our lineups cashed, so we're not changing things up. Hell, Davis is probably an even better option tonight considering Bam Adebayo's unknown status. Davis played just over 38 minutes in Game One and scored 34 points with nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks. The Heat don't have an answer for him.

Value

Kelly Olynyk ($6.5K FD/$3K DK) -- Olynyk is in line for increased playing time if Adebayo is out, and he's still cheap, so keep an eye out on Adebayo's status before lineups lock. Olynyk played 18 minutes in Game One after playing four garbage time minutes in Miami's previous three games. He finished with only four points but had five rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Full lineup advice

SportsLine's team of DFS insiders has you covered for daily fantasy sports. Mike McClure has won almost $2 million playing DFS and is one of the top MLB DFS experts anywhere. Check out his MLB picks here, and be sure to see what he's picking for NBA DFS here too. Use SportsLine's all-new DFS Optimizer to get optimal NFL DFS picks from 10,000 simulations.

🏀 NBA Finals Game Two Props