The 2024-25 NBA regular season has come to a close, which means it's time for the playoffs. That means the NBA Play-In Tournament is here, and the action gets underway on Tuesday. The matchups are the Atlanta Hawks vs. the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat vs. the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference, and the Memphis Grizzlies vs. the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks vs. the Sacramento Kings in the Western Conference.

Here, we'll break down the NBA Play-In Tournament format and matchups.

NBA Play-In Tournament preview

First off, how does the NBA Play-In Tournament work? The No. 7-10 seeds in the East and West all are in action to see who will secure the final two spots in each conference. In the East, the Orlando Magic host the Atlanta Hawks in the 7-8 game. The winner earns the East's No. 7 seed in the playoffs and a date with the Boston Celtics, while the loser faces the winner of the 9-10 game between the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat. The winner of that game will be the No. 8 seed in the playoffs and faces the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the West, the Warriors host the Grizzlies in the 7-8 game, with the winner advancing to the playoffs against the Houston Rockets. The loser of that game will take on the winner of the 9-10 game between the Kings and Mavericks. The winner of that ensuing matchup will be the No. 8 seed in the West and face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The two 7-8 matchups are Tuesday, while the 9-10 games are on Wednesday. The losers of the 7-8 games take on the winners of the 9-10 games on Thursday.

In the East, the Magic are 5-point favorites over the Hawks to advance to the playoffs, while the Bulls are slim 1-point favorites over the Heat. Should both those results happen, Chicago would face Atlanta with the No. 8 seed on the line.

As for the West, the Warriors are favored by 7.5 points over the Grizzlies, and the Kings are 5-point favorites against the Mavericks. If both favorites win, that'd set up a Sacramento-Memphis showdown for the No. 8 seed.

The Hawks and Magic split their four games this year, including a 117-105 Atlanta win on Sunday, and the Bulls won all three regular-season matchups against the Heat. The Warriors took three of four from the Grizzlies, and the Mavericks dropped all three games against the Kings this year.

