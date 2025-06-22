The Indiana Pacers held off elimination with a dominant 108-91 win in Game 6 over the Oklahoma City Thunder. That sets up a winner-take-all Game 7 in OKC for the title. Game 7 begins at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday on ABC, and if you want to make 2025 NBA Finals picks or are interested in NBA betting for the final game of the 2024-25 season, you need to learn more about the best betting apps and sportsbook promos for Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Best NBA betting apps and sportsbook offers

These six sportsbooks have new-user offers going on ahead of Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Betting on the NBA Finals

The Thunder came back in Game 4 to tie this series at 2-2 and then were able to put away the Pacers late in Game 5 to make Game 6 an elimination game. Indiana responded in front of its home crowd in resounding fashion with a blowout win. Pascal Siakam had 16 points and 13 rebounds, Andrew Nembhard made three 3-pointers to go along with 17 points, and Obi Toppin led Indiana with 20 points. The big story, though, was Tyrese Haliburton playing through a calf injury and scoring 14 points and dishing out five assists in 23 minutes after scoring just four points in Game 5.

As for the Thunder, MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander still was effective, but he scored a series-low 21 points and Jalen Williams, who exploded for 40 points in Game 5, had just 15. Chet Holmgren had a rough showing, too, with four points on 2-of-9 shooting in 24 minutes.

The series now shifts back to OKC, where the Thunder were 35-6 in the regular season and are 10-2 this postseason. The Thunder have not dropped consecutive games this postseason, and they're -295 favorites at FanDuel to Indiana's +240 for Game 7. Gilgeous-Alexander is -220 to be named Finals MVP while Siakam is +320.

Responsible gaming

It's critical for bettors to always practice responsible gaming. Sportsbooks offer many different tools and resources for users, such as time and wager limits and timeout options. National resources are also available, including The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.