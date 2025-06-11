The Indiana Pacers will host an NBA Finals game for the first time since 2000 when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Wednesday. Indiana stole Game 1 when Tyrese Haliburton knocked down the game-winning shot with less than one second remaining, the Pacers' only lead of the game. In Game 2, as Oklahoma City cruised to a 123-107 win to cash their NBA Finals betting picks.

Indiana is 4-0 this postseason following a loss, but has been outscored by 20 points in the paint through the first two games. Oklahoma City is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Pacers betting odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 228. The Thunder have failed to cover the spread in seven straight road games, one of the Thunder vs. Pacers betting trends to consider before placing wagers on the top NBA betting apps.

How to bet Thunder vs. Pacers Game 3? Oklahoma City is 19-1 in its last 20 games against Eastern Conference opponents, while Indiana is 16-4 in its last 20 home games and has covered the spread in eight of its last 11 games as an underdog, though. There are trends pointing toward both teams heading into a pivotal Game 3 showdown on Wednesday.

Tipoff at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Along with the spread and total, there are various NBA props available at NBA betting sites. Pacers 3-point specialist Aaron Nesmith is the +105 favorite to make the most 3-pointers in the series, followed by Haliburton (+240) and Luguentz Dort (+310). The Thunder are heavy -650 favorites to win the NBA Finals, but Wednesday's game could drastically change those NBA Finals series odds.

Betting on the NBA Finals

The Thunder shockingly lost Game 1 on Tyrese Haliburton's game-winning jumper with 0.3 seconds left.

Oklahoma City became the seventh NBA team ever to finish with at least 68 wins in the regular season. Four of those teams went on to win the NBA championship, with the two exceptions being the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors and the 1972-73 Boston Celtics. The Thunder are big favorites to join the first group, as they are -750 in series betting compared to the Pacers being priced at +530.

For Game 2, Oklahoma City is an 11-point home favorite and -520 on the money line at DraftKings. Additionally, Indiana is +390 to take a 2-0 series lead, and the total sits at 228.5. The Thunder are 9-2 on their home court in these NBA playoffs, with seven of those wins coming by a double-digit margin. But the Pacers have been quite stout on the road thus far, going 7-2 outside of Indiana. Those road losses, however, were by an average margin of 16.5 points.

OKC star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a -295 favorite at DraftKings to be named Finals MVP, while Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton is second at +350.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is the most important thing for new bettors to understand before they start wagering on sports. Sportsbooks offer tools such as time limits and wager limits for responsible gaming. There are also national resources available like The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.