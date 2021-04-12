There are nine games on the Monday NBA schedule that the SportsLine Projection Model has simulated. It looked through expected defensive battles like the Knicks vs. the Lakers (O/U: 206 at William Hill Sportsbook) and expected barnburners like the Pelicans vs. Kings (O/U: 235). After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a great parlay.

The model is up over $1,100 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 17 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 95-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread.

Here are the Projection Model's top three picks for Monday's games:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

PHO HOU -12 229 69% See Pick Here GS DEN 4.5 226 68% See Pick Here UTA WAS -11 234.5 64% See Pick Here

Despite paying out $696 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 30 percent of the time. That works out to an expected return of $209 for a $100 bet.

The Suns are 16-36 against the spread in their last 52 games vs. teams allowing more than 102 points per game. The Warriors are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games when the spread was between -6 to -3. The Jazz are 10-7 against the spread in their last 17 games vs. teams that win more than 55 percent of games.

