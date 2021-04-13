There are six NBA games on Tuesday that the SportsLine Projection Model has simulated. It looked through expected blowouts like the 16.5 points that the Thunder are getting against the Jazz (via William Hill Sportsbook) and tight contests like the tilt between the Trail Blazers (-1) and the Celtics. After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a great parlay.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,100 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 17 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 95-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Here are the Projection Model's top three picks for Tuesday's games:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

PHO MIA -3 216.5 61% See Pick Here TOR ATL -1.5 224.5 60% See Pick Here CHA LAL -2 208 57% See Pick Here

Despite paying out $696 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 21 percent of the time. That works out to an expected return of $145 for a $100 bet.

The Suns are 4-10 against the spread in their last 14 games vs. teams that win more than 55 percent of games. The Raptors are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games vs. teams that win fewer than 45 percent of games. The Hornets are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games when the spread was between +1 to +3.5.

Before making any individual game bets, you should visit SportsLine to see what the model is saying about Suns vs. Heat, Raptors vs. Hawks, and Hornets vs. Lakers. Combine all three of these picks for a shot at a huge payday.