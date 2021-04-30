There are eight games on the Friday NBA schedule that the SportsLine Projection Model has simulated. It looked through expected blowouts like the 12.5 points that the Magic are getting against the Grizzlies (via William Hill Sportsbook) and tight contests like the tilt between the Bulls and the Bucks (-1). After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a great parlay.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,400 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,400 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 19 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 97-60 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Here are the Projection Model's top three picks for Friday's games:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

BKN POR 1.5 240.5 67% See Pick Here PHO UTA -4.5 220 61% See Pick Here CLE WAS 7 227 56% See Pick Here

Despite paying out $696 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 23 percent of the time. That works out to an expected return of $159 for a $100 bet.

The Nets are 5-10 against the spread in their last 15 games vs. teams that win more than 55 percent of games. The Suns are 6-10 against the spread in their last 16 games vs. teams allowing more than 102 points per game. The Cavaliers are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games vs. teams that win less than 45 percent of games.

Before making any NBA bets, you should visit SportsLine to see what the model is saying about Nets vs. Blazers, Suns vs. Jazz, and Cavaliers vs. Wizards. Combine all three of these picks for a shot at a huge payday.