There are 13 NBA games on Tuesday that the SportsLine Projection Model has simulated 10,000 times. The games had a wide range of betting lines, with Spurs vs. Suns (-19) being the biggest spread, while the tilt between the 76ers and the Celtics (+2) is the closest.

After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a perfect NBA parlay. Here are the model's top three picks for today's games:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

PHO SA -19 236.5 67% See Pick Here MEM POR -17.5 228.5 67% See Pick Here WAS MIL 13 230.5 67% See Pick Here

Despite paying out $696 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 30% of the time. That works out to an expected return of $209 for a $100 bet.

Before you make any individual game bets, you should visit SportsLine to see what the model is saying about every game. Combine all three of these picks for an epic NBA parlay.