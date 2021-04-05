There are seven NBA games on Monday that the SportsLine Projection Model has simulated. It looked through expected defensive battles like Thunder vs. Pistons (O/U: 213.5) and expected barnburners like Timberwolves vs. Kings (O/U: 235). After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a great parlay.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned more than $8,800 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up more than $800 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 15 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 93-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Here are the projection model's top three picks for today's games:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

MIN SAC 4.5 235 63% See Pick Here BKN NY -5 216.5 62% See Pick Here SA CLE -9 217 58% See Pick Here

Despite paying out $712 on a $100 bet, SportsLine's model sees this parlay winning an amazing 23 percent of the time. That works out to an expected return of $161 for a $100 bet.

The Timberwolves are 4-7 against the spread in their last 11 games when the spread was between -4 to -1. The Nets are 12-4 against the spread in their last 16 games vs. teams that win more than 55 percent of games. The Spurs are 4-9 against the spread in their last 13 games vs. teams that win 45-55 percent of games.

