There are 10 NBA games on Tuesday that the SportsLine Projection Model has simulated 10,000 times. The games have a wide range of betting lines, with the Houston Rockets (+10.5) against the Denver Nuggets being the biggest spread, while the tilt between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Sacramento Kings (-3) is the closest.

After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a perfect NBA parlay. Here are the Projection Model's top three picks for today's games:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

GS POR -4 235.5 67% See Pick Here MEM LAL -9 230.5 67% See Pick Here UTA SA -10 236 60% See Pick Here

Despite paying out $696 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 27% of the time. That works out to an expected return of $187 for a $100 bet.

Before making any individual NBA picks, you should visit SportsLine to see what the model is saying about every game. Combine all three of these picks for an epic NBA parlay.