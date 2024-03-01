There are nine NBA games on Friday that the SportsLine Projection Model has simulated 10,000 times. It looked through expected blowouts like the 15.5 points that the Wizards are getting against the Clippers and tight contests like the tilt between the Grizzlies and the Trail Blazers. After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a perfect NBA parlay.

Here are the Projection Model's top three picks for the Friday NBA schedule:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

DET CLE 9 221.5 64% See Pick Here TOR GS 3 235.5 63% See Pick Here PHI CHA -11.5 214 63% See Pick Here

Despite paying out $699 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning 25% of the time. That works out to an expected return of $178 for a $100 bet.

Some trends to note for Friday: the Cavaliers are 16-13 against the spread in their last 29 games when on the road. The Warriors are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games when favored on the road. The Hornets are 10-19 against the spread in their last 29 games as the road underdog.

Before making any NBA bets for Friday, be sure to visit SportsLine to see what the model is saying about every game. Combine all three of these picks for an epic NBA parlay.