There are six NBA games on Monday that the SportsLine Projection Model has simulated 10,000 times. The games had a wide range of betting lines, with the Rockets against the Warriors (-10.5) being the biggest spread, while the tilt between the Hornets and the Pacers (-2) is the closest of the NBA spreads.

After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a perfect NBA parlay. Here are the model's top three picks for today's games:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

HOU GS 10.5 237.5 67% See Pick Here MEM DAL -4.5 227.5 64% See Pick Here NY MIN -8.5 228 58% See Pick Here

Despite paying out $696 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 25% of the time. That works out to an expected return of $173 for a $100 bet.

Before locking in any individual NBA bets, you should visit SportsLine to see what the model is saying about every game. Combine all three of these picks for an epic NBA parlay.