There are 10 NBA games on Wednesday that the SportsLine Projection Model has simulated 10,000 times. The model looked through expected blowouts like Spurs vs. Bucks (-17.5) and tight contests like the pick'em between the Warriors and the Mavericks.

After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a perfect NBA parlay. Here are the model's top three picks for today's games:



Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

MIL SA -17.5 237 69% See Pick Here LAL PHO 1 230 67% See Pick Here UTA POR -4.5 234.5 67% See Pick Here



Despite paying out $696 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 31% of the time. That works out to an expected return of $216 for a $100 bet.

Before locking in any NBA picks, you should visit SportsLine to see what the model is saying about every game. Combine all three of these picks for an epic NBA parlay.