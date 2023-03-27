There are eight NBA games on Monday that the SportsLine Projection Model has simulated 10,000 times. It looked through expected blowouts like the Pistons vs. Bucks (-17.5) and tight contests like the tilt between the Pacers and the Mavericks (-1).

After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a perfect NBA parlay. Here are the model's top three picks for today's games:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

IND DAL 1 233 62% See Pick Here DET MIL 17.5 233 61% See Pick Here DEN PHI -5.5 228.5 58% See Pick Here

Despite paying out $696 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 22% of the time. That works out to an expected return of $153 for a $100 bet.

Before locking in any NBA picks, you should visit SportsLine to see what the model is saying about every game. Combine all three of these picks for an epic NBA parlay.