There are six NBA games on Tuesday that the SportsLine Projection Model has simulated 10,000 times. It looked through expected blowouts like Wizards vs. Celtics (-11.5) and tight contests like the pick'em between the Hawks and the Cavaliers.

After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a perfect NBA parlay. Here are the model's top three picks for today's games:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

MEM ORL -7 229 69% See Pick Here OKC CHA -10.5 230 67% See Pick Here GS NO -8 234.5 57% See Pick Here

Despite paying out $696 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 26% of the time. That works out to an expected return of $183 for a $100 bet.

