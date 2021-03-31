There are 10 NBA games on Wednesday that the SportsLine Projection Model has simulated. It looked through expected blowouts like the 12.5 points that the Rockets are getting at William Hill Sportsbook against the Nets, as well as tight contests like the tilt between the Celtics and Mavericks (-1). After going through those games and more, the model found three games that make for a great NBA parlay.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned more than $8,800 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up more than $800 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 15 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 93-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Here are the projection model's top three picks for today's games:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

LAL MIL 8.5 221.5 63% See Pick Here SA SAC -2.5 230.5 63% See Pick Here OKC TOR 8 223 62% See Pick Here

Despite paying out $696 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 25 percent of the time. That works out to an expected return of $171 for a $100 bet.

The Lakers are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games at home against Milwaukee. The Spurs are 7-14 against the spread in their last 21 games vs. teams that win 45-55 percent of games. The Thunder are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games vs. teams that win less than 45 percent of games.

