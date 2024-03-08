There are eight NBA games on Friday that the SportsLine Projection Model has simulated 10,000 times. It looked through expected blowouts like the 8.5 points that the Heat are getting against the Thunder and tight contests like the tilt between the Cavaliers and the Timberwolves (+2.5). After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a perfect NBA parlay.

Here are the model's top three picks for today's games:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

NY ORL 1.5 205 63% See Pick Here LAL MIL 2.5 232 60% See Pick Here WAS CHA -2 225.5 58% See Pick Here

Despite paying out $696 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning 22% of the time. That works out to an expected return of $153 for a $100 bet.

A few NBA betting trends to consider for Friday: The Magic are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games when the spread was between -3 to +1. The Bucks are 5-10 against the spread in their last 15 games vs teams that win 45-55% of games. The Hornets are 17-31-3 against the spread in their last 51 games after a day off.

