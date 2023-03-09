There are six NBA games on Thursday that the SportsLine Projection Model has simulated 10,000 times. The games had a wide range of betting lines, with the Brooklyn Nets (+12) against the Milwaukee Bucks being the biggest spread, while the tilt between the Sacramento Kings and the New York Knicks (+2.5) has the tightest spread.

After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a perfect NBA parlay. Here are the model's top three picks for Thursday's games:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

MEM GS 2.5 235 68% See Pick Here MIL BKN -12 233.5 67% See Pick Here ORL UTA -3 234 67% See Pick Here

Despite paying out $696 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 31% of the time. That works out to an expected return of $212 for a $100 bet.

Before locking in any NBA picks for Thursday, you should visit SportsLine to see what the model is saying about every game. Combine all three of these picks for an epic NBA parlay.