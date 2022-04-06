There are six NBA games on the Wednesday NBA schedule that the SportsLine Projection Model has simulated. The games had a wide range of betting lines, with the Thunder (+17.5 vs. Jazz in the NBA odds from Caesars Sportsbook) being the biggest spread, while the tilt between the Suns and Clippers (-2.5) is the closest. After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a great parlay.

The model enters Week 25 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 84-54 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,400.

Here are the top three picks for today's games:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

NY BKN 5 229.5 70% See Pick Here UTA OKC -17.5 219 64% See Pick Here ATL WAS -10.5 234 60% See Pick Here



Despite paying out $696 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 27 percent of the time. That works out to an expected return of $187 for a $100 bet.

The Knicks are 6-13 against the spread in their last 19 games when the spread was between -6.5 to -3.5. The Jazz are 6-2 against the spread in their last 8 games vs teams that win more than 55 percent of games. The Hawks are 6-10 against the spread in their last 16 games vs teams that win 45-55 percent of games.

