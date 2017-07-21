Best Twitter reactions to Cavs' Kyrie Irving reportedly requesting to be traded
It was a calm Friday in the NBA world ... and then it wasn't
Ah, the NBA offseason ... where a normal, boring late July Friday can turn into an absolute Twitter frenzy.
That's what happened when ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving had requested to be traded during a meeting with the team last week. Irving reportedly named the Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs as his preferred destinations.
Needless to say people were taken aback by the idea of the second-best player on a team that has gone to three straight NBA Finals (winning one) wanting out of the situation. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the news:
NBA players have made trade demands in the past that have amounted to nothing, but, whether Kyrie stays with the team or not, this can't be good for Cavaliers fans.
-
Report: Wizards, Wall agree to extension
It appears Wall will be in Washington for a long time
-
LeBron devastated by Kyrie trade request
Apparently James wasn't aware that Kyrie was considering a change of scenery
-
Knicks won't trade Kristaps for Kyrie?
The Knicks reportedly have interest in the Cavs star, but do not want to give up their uni...
-
Evaluating possible Irving destinations
The Knicks, Spurs, Timberwolves and Heat are reportedly his preferred teams
-
Report: Koby Altman to be new Cavs GM
Altman has been serving as the Cavs' assistant general manager under David Griffin
-
Report: Gasol, Spurs reach 3-year deal
The 7-foot center will reportedly return to San Antonio after opting out his previous deal
Add a Comment