Best Twitter reactions to Cavs' Kyrie Irving reportedly requesting to be traded

It was a calm Friday in the NBA world ... and then it wasn't

Ah, the NBA offseason ... where a normal, boring late July Friday can turn into an absolute Twitter frenzy.

That's what happened when ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving had requested to be traded during a meeting with the team last week. Irving reportedly named the Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs as his preferred destinations.

Needless to say people were taken aback by the idea of the second-best player on a team that has gone to three straight NBA Finals (winning one) wanting out of the situation. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the news:

NBA players have made trade demands in the past that have amounted to nothing, but, whether Kyrie stays with the team or not, this can't be good for Cavaliers fans.

