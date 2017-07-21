Best Twitter reactions to Cavs' Kyrie Irving reportedly requesting to be traded

Ah, the NBA offseason ... where a normal, boring late July Friday can turn into an absolute Twitter frenzy.

That's what happened when ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving had requested to be traded during a meeting with the team last week. Irving reportedly named the Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs as his preferred destinations.

Needless to say people were taken aback by the idea of the second-best player on a team that has gone to three straight NBA Finals (winning one) wanting out of the situation. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the news:

LeBron James refreshing Twitter and reading his texts after seeing @WindhorstESPN's tweet. pic.twitter.com/uPeqzFAxdx — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 21, 2017

Recent NBA video game covers have aged really well... pic.twitter.com/cwmkme38TT — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) July 21, 2017

Wonder if Kyrie told the Cavs he wants to be traded to the far edge of the Earth — J.A. Adande (@jadande) July 21, 2017

"I don't want to play next to LeBron anymore. I want to be the guy. Send me to Minnesota, where I'll be the third-best player." — Chris Towers (@CTowersCBS) July 21, 2017

"Kyrie, Kylie, Wylie. Don't matter to me, Cavs in 4" pic.twitter.com/MkSbZbY0A7 — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrisonSBN) July 21, 2017

Let's check in on Cavs fans...oh my pic.twitter.com/R0Nr2wgU11 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 21, 2017

2016 Dubs: Lost Finals, got KD, won Finals.



2017 Cavs: Lost Finals, pic.twitter.com/DAQXPeurYe — Steve McPherson (@steventurous) June 20, 2017

You thought the NBA off-season was slowing down? pic.twitter.com/zsakhsefy1 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 21, 2017

How mad do you think this guy is right now? pic.twitter.com/l2D5nZj9az — David Astramskas (@redapples) July 21, 2017

Lebron's reaction after Kyrie hit him with the news pic.twitter.com/Z5qgKsqMrF — 🤔🤔🤔 (@SplashyStacks) July 21, 2017

Front Office: Pop we need a PG



Pop: I’m on vacation



Front office: Kyrie wants a trade and likes the Spurs



Pop: pic.twitter.com/cYpaAWBqGb — Rev. Eric Dunn (@ericvdunn) July 21, 2017

Trying to keep up with the Kyrie Irving Twitter trade machine right now pic.twitter.com/tS6ie137SU — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) July 21, 2017

Where in the world will Kyrie go? pic.twitter.com/zejL2u4hRw — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 21, 2017

Kyrie to bron 😥😢😪pic.twitter.com/oZCF2Y5Lkm — DJ Folk (@DJFolk) July 21, 2017

If Kyrie leaves, then LeBron will be looking around Cleveland like... pic.twitter.com/hEccHvUzlL — Stadium (@watchstadium) July 21, 2017

NBA players have made trade demands in the past that have amounted to nothing, but, whether Kyrie stays with the team or not, this can't be good for Cavaliers fans.