Daytona 500 betting preview

The 68th annual Daytona 500 takes off from Daytona International Speedway at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, with William Byron seeking to make history as the first driver to win "The Great American Race" three years in a row. Byron became the fifth driver to win back-to-back Daytona 500 races last year, but the odds don't like his chances at making history to become the first three-peat winner. According to the latest Daytona 500 odds at bet365, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott are the co-favorites at +1000 to win on Sunday, followed by Joey Logano and Byron at +1200. Denny Hamlin, who was the last repeat Daytona 500 winner in 2019 and 2020 before Byron, and Kyle Larson follow at 14-1 as the five drivers with odds inside 15-1 to win on Sunday.

Blaney won the most recent NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway, taking the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in August. Elliott is seeking his first Daytona 500 win, and his first Cup Series win at the speedway. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is the last Daytona 500 winner other than Byron, and if you're a fan of longshot betting, his +3000 odds with a history of winning this race could make him an attractive option for 2026 Daytona 500 bets.

NBA All-Star Game betting preview

The NBA has once again revamped its NBA All-Star Game format, taking a page from what the NHL did last year in hopes of increasing the competition level on the floor. The 2026 NBA All-Star Game features a "USA vs. the World" dynamic, which coincides nicely with the Olympics currently underway. The 2026 NBA All-Star Game divides 24 players into three teams that will compete in a round-robin tournament. The top two teams advance to the final, and each game will be 12 minutes.

Team World features an eight-man international team, including Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic and Karl-Anthony Towns. The other two teams, Team USA Stars and Team USA Stripes, split 16 American players. USA Stars features Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Maxey and Cade Cunningham, while USA Stripes features LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Jalen Brunson. The latest NBA odds at bet365 list Team USA Stripes as the +160 favorites, followed by Team World (+170) and USA Stars (+200) to win the 2026 NBA All-Star Tournament. The first game begins at 5 p.m. ET from the Intuit Center, home of the Los Angeles Clippers, in Inglewood, Calif.

