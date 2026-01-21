There are plenty of NBA and college basketball matchups to watch on Wednesday night, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. No. 1 Arizona hosts Cincinnati in a Big 12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET, while the Bucks face the Thunder in an NBA showdown at 9:30 p.m. ET. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

There is an NBA doubleheader on national television Wednesday night, starting with the Hornets vs. Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET. The Hornets are returning home after going 3-2 on a five-game road trip, including wins over the Lakers and Nuggets. Cleveland had won two straight games prior to a 136-104 loss to Oklahoma City on Monday, and the Cavaliers are 2.5-point road favorites in the Wednesday NBA odds.

The second game of the doubleheader features the Bucks vs. Thunder at 9:30 p.m. ET. Oklahoma City has won six of its last seven games, including a 136-104 win over the Cavaliers on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Milwaukee notched a win over Atlanta on Monday to snap a three-game losing skid, but it is a 9.5-point home underdog on Wednesday night. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Wednesday college basketball betting preview

Five top-25 teams are in action on Wednesday, including No. 22 North Carolina (-11.5) vs. Notre Dame at 7 p.m. ET and No. 1 Arizona (-14) vs. Cincinnati at 9 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels have lost three of their last four games, but all four of their losses this season have come on the road. Arizona is one of three unbeaten teams in college basketball, winning its last two games by single digits. No. 7 Nebraska, which is also undefeated, is an 11.5-point favorite against Washington in a 9 p.m. ET tipoff. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.